Green Buildings Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2022 To 2030

The global green building market is expected to display 14.3% CAGR over the forecast period, as per the latest findings in the report by Market Research Future (MRFR). MRFR’s report on the green building market highlights pertinent trends and niches among eco-friendly communities during the forecast period (2020-2027). Green buildings are energy-conscious and will be developed to counter effects of global warming. The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications are explored in depth in the market.

Market Scope

The global green building market is driven by pressing demand for sustainability in construction approaches and efforts by governments to curb pollution levels. Government policies encouraging certification by Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and high resale value of the buildings can spark their construction. Awareness among the populace and efforts to conserve energy can lead to various developers proceeding with eco-friendly projects.

Get sample copy of report at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4982

New building codes developed by agencies to assure energy conservativeness and limit pollution levels can bolster market growth. Rapid rate of urbanization and commercial developments centered around energy-conscious policies will encourage construction of green buildings.

But the time taken to procure LEED certification may impede market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred the demand for green buildings due to certification outlined by ASGB and other reputed organization provide measures for sanitation and prevention of the virus for its occupants. Rollout of energy-saving codes and positive impacts of residing in green buildings can propel market growth. But government measures to shut down construction of new projects had hampered the green building market growth.

Segmentation

Exterior Products to Dominate Market Share

Exterior products can capture a major share of the green buildings market share and expand at 10.76% CAGR over the forecast period. Installation of solar panels and glazed wallpapers to control temperature of buildings can bode well for the market.

Residential Segment to Lead in Market Share

The residential segment is set to dominate the market share owing to demand for sustainable living and awareness of impacts of global warming. Rise of green construction materials demand and construction of eco-friendly zones can bode well for the segment. The segment can reach a value of USD 206,855.7 million by 2023.

Speak to analyst: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/4982

Regional Analysis

North America to Elicit Commendable Growth

North America is set to lead in the global green building market owing to technological advances and awareness of sustainable buildings by the populace. Regulations enforcing energy-efficient infrastructure and shift to electric-based generators can drive regional market demand.

Competitive Analysis

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Owens Corning (U.S.), Bauder Limited (UK), Amvik Systems (Canada), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Interface Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Binderholz GmbH (Germany), and Alumasc Group Plc (UK) are key players in the global green building market. Collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are major strategies employed by players to sustain their position.

Enquire for Discount : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4982

Industry News

Skanska, one of the largest commercial office developers in Europe, has partnered with Romania Green Building Council for commencing construction of net zero carbon buildings in Bucureștii Noi.

Browse full Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/green-building-market-4982

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Information:

Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited 99 Hudson Street,

5Th Floor New York,

New York 10013

United States of America

Email:[email protected]