Metal Packaging Market | Stunning Growth at CAGR of 3.36%, to reach a value of USD 150.69 billion by 2027 | Industry Demand, Trend, Dynamics

Market Highlights

The metal packaging market has been witnessing moderate growth in the past couple of years. The demand for metal packaging is expected to be driven by increasing consumption of beverages and demand for aerosol cans. The base year considered for the study of the market is 2020, and the forecast period for the global metal packaging market is 2020 to 2027.

Metal packaging is the process of enclosing or protecting products by using materials such as aluminum and steel for its distribution, storage, and sale. Such packaging is used across various industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, chemicals, personal care, and others.

The demand for aluminum aerosol cans has been steadily rising, reaching a new level, driven largely by technological improvements in product performance and features, and innovations in aesthetic appearance in terms of colors, shapes and prints. The expansion in end-use application, especially in the field of personal care products, consumer household appliances and pharmaceuticals ensure better market prospects. In addition, the growth potential of the beverage market bodes well for the profitability of the metal packaging industry.

However, factors such as increasing material cost and environmental issues are the major restraints that could hinder the market growth. As, two predominantly used materials in metal packaging are steel and aluminum which are expensive compared to plastic.

Download Free Sample Report Now — https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1917

Market Research Analysis

Based on application, the market is segmented as beverages, food, personal care, pharmaceuticals and others. In which, beverage application segment accounts for the largest share of 66% due to increase in urbanization, changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income. Food segment is the second-largest application and is projected to grow at 5.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America region has accounted for the highest market share of 33.3%. The increasing consumption of beverages and rise in the usage of aerosol cans has led to the growth of market in the region. While, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.30%.

To know more, click on the link — https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/metal-packaging-market-1917

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global metal packaging market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global metal packaging market by its product, material, application and regions.

Key Players

The key players of the global metal packaging market Amcor Ltd. (Australia), Ardagh Group (Ireland), CPMC Holdings Ltd. (China), Crown Holdings (U.S.), Grief Incorporated (U.S.), Silgan Holdings (U.S.), Rexam Plc. (U.K.), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), Ball Corporation (U.S.) and Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany).

Quick Buy — https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1917

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s approach combines the proprietary information with various data sources to give an extensive understanding to the client about the latest key developments, expected events and also about what action to take based on these aspects.

Contact Us

Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Sales: +1 628 258 0071(US)