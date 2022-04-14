Thermoform Packaging Market Revenue, Driving Factors, Key Players, Strategies, Trends and Forecast Till 2030

Market Analysis

The global Thermoform packaging market is prognosticated to rise at a promising 5.72% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2030). Thermoforming is a manufacturing technique where plastic sheets are heated to a flexible forming temperature, created to a definite shape and trimmed for creating a usable product. It is widely in demand especially in the food and beverage industry for packaging fresh foods to retain its nutrients and also prevent the food from perishing. The common thermoformed items comprise of lids, tray, blisters and clamshells. Clamshells and blisters are mostly used in retail packaging in the electronics industry. Thermoform packages are flexible, moisture-free, odor-free and light, thus are chosen over glass and wood.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the thermoform packaging market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include consumer preference for fresh and packaged food, change in lifestyle, change in the standard of living, thermoform manufacturing technology advancements, environmental benefits, rise in utilization of PLA (polylactic acid) in thermoforming and shift to lightweight packaging. On the contrary, easy accessibility of packaging options may hinder the growth of the thermoform packaging market.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the thermoform packaging market on the basis of material, heat seal coating, type and application.

Based on material, it is segmented into aluminum, paper and paperboard and plastic. Of these, plastics will dominate the market owing to the plentiful benefits that it offers such as durable packaging, temperature resistance, cost efficiency and effective barrier properties. Plastics such as PP, PE and PVC are mostly utilized in plastic thermoform packaging.

Based on heat seal coating, it is segmented into hot melt-based coating, solvent-based coating and water-based coating. Of these, the solvent-based heat seal coating will have the largest share in the market owing to its strong bond strength followed by water-based heat seal coating.

Based on application, it is segmented into personal care, electronics, food and beverage and others. Of these, food and beverages will dominate the market. Thermoformed products are mostly used to pack fish, poultry, meat, vegetables, fruits, storage products and prepared meals.

Based on type, it is segmented into clamshell packaging, skin packaging, blister packaging and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the thermoform packaging market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Of these, Europe will govern the market owing to the existence of high industrial base namely pharmaceuticals, food and beverages and automobiles. France, the UK and Germany are the key contributors here. The thermoform packaging market in North America will have the second major share owing to the presence of leading retail chains namely the Kroger Co., and Walmart Stores. The US is a key contributor here. In the APAC region the thermoform packaging market will expand at an outstanding CAGR due to the extremely booming e-commerce industry. It is the e-commerce industry that provides customers with a suitable and attractive shopping option, that offers a seamless, sustainable and innovative experience over every channel. Besides, consumer’s increasing purchase power and increasing growth in population is boosting the market growth. India, Thailand and China are the key contributors here. China will have the maximum share in the market here owing to industrial development and fast urbanization growth.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the thermoform packaging market include Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, DS Smith Plc, Lacerta Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Tekni-Plex Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Anchor Packaging, RPC Group Plc, Display Pack Inc., Tray Pack Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sealed Air Corporation, and Bemis Company Inc.

Recent Developments

April 2019- Placon, leading manufacturer and designer of injection molded and thermoformed food packaging will exhibit at the IDDBA (Dairy Deli Bakery) show in Orlando, FL on June 2019. The company will showcase their eco-friendly packaging solutions that are 100% recyclable and also launch Crystal Seal Refresh Wraps container.

