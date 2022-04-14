Flame Retardants Market 2020 business opportunities investments growth analysis company profiles and forecast to 2027

Flame Retardants Market Overview

The Flame Retardants Market is expected to have a growth CAGR of 6.76% in the year 2027.

Flame retardants refer to a variety of chemical substances that help prevent fire and slow down the ignition from spreading. They are added to combustible materials to increase their fire safety and reduce the risk of the same. It has considerably helped increase fire safety and has curbed the destructive impact of fires on properties, people, and the environment. They are added to potentially flammable materials like textiles and plastics to prevent them from any fire hazards. These retardants are found in a wide variety of applications like cables and wires, plastics, polyurethane foam, fabrics, and others.

The Flame Retardants Market is projected to witness impressive growth in terms of volume, i.e., million metric tons by the year 2020. It is revealed by Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published market report that the burgeoning demand for flame retardants from industries such as building and construction, transportation, and electronics is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Expanding demand from the plastic industry coupled with the latest safety-driven government regulations are the major drivers for the market.

However, flame retardants cause toxicity issues during the time of production, one which can severely affect the market growth in the near future. Additionally, alternatives like Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH) can also cause a decline in the flame retardants market.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2506

Market Segmentation

The global Flame Retardants market segmentation is divided in terms of types, applications, and end-users.

By type, the market includes phosphorus, brominated, metal hydrate, nitrogen, chlorinated, and others.

By application, the market comprises of plastics: polyurethane foam, fabrics, cable and wires, and others.

By end-user, the market includes the packaging industry, electronics, transportation, building & construction, military & aerospace industry, and others.

Get a Complete Report for Better Understanding – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flame-retardants-market-2506

Regional Analysis

The global flame retardants market is regionally segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market player of flame retardants. This is primarily due to the surging demand for flame retardants in various applications such as cables and wires, fabrics, plastics, polyurethane foam, and others. Following Asia-Pacific, North America is the largest market shareholder.

The remaining regions, namely Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, also witness a growth of the market because of various applications. These applications include packaging, building & construction, transportation, military & aerospace, electronics, and others.

Enquiry For Discount – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2506

Competitive Analysis

The flame retardants market comprises of various prominent players, including Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), The Dow Chemical Co (US), BASF SE (Germany), Chemtura Corporation (US), Clariant International Ag (Switzerland), China Antimony Chemicals Co. Ltd (China), Albemarle Corporation (US), and others.

Feb 14th, 2019, researchers from the A&M University of Texas are developing a one-of-a-kind flame retardant coating that does not emit toxic fumes, unlike the normal ones. The non-toxic alternative is made out of renewable materials. Successful development and implementation of this flame retardant coating could offer much superior fire protection to varying materials, including textiles, upholstered furniture, and insulation. The uniqueness of the study is understandable through the usage of two naturally occurring nanomaterials — cellulose nanofibrils and clay nanoplatelets. Efforts are being undertaken on refining the technology and methods are being investigated on how to produce the coating on a commercial scale.

On Dec 7th, 2018, Lanxess, a specialty chemicals company based in Germany, announced its intention of strengthening its global asset base for flame retardant additives with a striking investment of close to Euro 200 million over the next three-year period. Being one of the world’s biggest suppliers of flame retardant additives, the company aims to further strengthen its globular market position with this investment plan.

Related Reports –

Disinfectant Chemicals Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/disinfectant-chemicals-market-9639 Prepreg Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/prepreg-market-10580

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]