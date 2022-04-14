Head-Up Display Market is Expected To Grow At USD 11 Billion By 2022 | Consumer Safety to Drive Global Head-up Display Market Demand

The global head-up display market is touted to touch a valuation of USD 11 billion by 2022 exhibiting 24% CAGR over the forecast period, as per MRFR. Technological breakthroughs in military and aviation sectors which can assist pilots and drivers to complete their missions with efficiency can drive the market demand. The shifting focus of HUD manufacturers to improve the safety of drivers and lower collision and accident rates is likely to augur well for the market. Moreover, the displays act as a dual role for talking to peer and families without being distracted by smartphones. Improved standards of living and expendable income levels are other factors which can be possible catalysts of growth in the market.

Low light efficiency in these devices can pose a challenge to the market growth.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2797

Key Players:

The prominent players in the head-up display market include Penny AB (Sweden), Hudway (U.S.), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Segmentation:

The global Head-Up Display Market is segmented by type, component, and application.

By type, it is segmented into helmet-mounted and fixed-mounted displays.

By component, it is segmented into video generator, projector unit, and combiner.

By application, it is segmented into automotive, civil aviation, military, and others. The automotive application can be the biggest during the forecast period due to the resurgence of the auto sector and renewed production of cars in developing and developed economies. In addition, the latest designs of electric and hybrid vehicles contain HUD units can drive the segment growth. Connectivity technologies which ensure the safety of passengers can bode well for the head-up display market growth.

Mapping the Global Market:

The head-up display market looks upon the following regions – Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW), for a careful consideration of the impending demand.

North America is expected to dominate the global market owing to policies emphasizing on customer safety. Installation of HUD units in latest iterations of cars and aircraft can induce market demand and drive market revenue exponentially. The a

Europe is estimated to gain the second position in the market due to penchant of customers towards procurement of luxury and supercars. Voice control and gesture recognition features in the latest HUD systems can drive its sales in the region.

The APAC region is projected to exhibit a rapid pace, in terms of growth, due to shift of production units of major automotive manufacturers in the region. Installation of HUD units in mid-segment cars is likely to spur market demand in the coming years. The success enjoyed by the automotive sector in India, Japan, and China is another catalyst working in favor of the head-up display market.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/head-up-display-market-2797

Head-to-Head

The SkyDisplay HUD system by MyGoFlight (MGF) is expected to receive approval from the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) which would ensure the commercialization the product by the end of 2019. The installation of the system in aircraft is bound to increase the awareness of pilots as well as be aware of any environmental dangers due to the navigation system in the HUD.

Related Reports

Automotive Head-up Display Market by HUD type (Windshield & Combiner), by Application (Premium, Luxury & Mid-segment cars), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Row)

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-head-up-display-market-2461

Display Controller Market, By Display Type (LCD Controller, Touch Screen Controller, Multi Display, Smart Display, Graphics Display Controller), By Video Interface (Type, Display Controller) and By Application – Global Forecast 2027

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/display-controller-market-4020

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.