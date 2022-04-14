Energy Drinks Market, Future Growth and Business Prospects by Forecast To 2027

Market Synopsis

The global energy drinks market 2020 is poised to witness significant growth over a substantial CAGR over the review period.

Market Scenario

Various factors are expected to fuel the growth of the energy drinks market. Energetic beverages are motivated by growing health issues, such as obesity and perception of personal looks in all customer classes. The growth of the global energy drinks industry is being positively influenced by growing product marketing across mainstream outlets, niche retailers, and supermarkets & hypermarkets. In recent years , the number of wellness clubs and fitness centres has seen a steady growth across the world..

In certain countries with an growing share of the young population, this growth is due to increasing health consciousness and changing demographic factors. The development of such establishments is expected to provide manufacturers of energy drinks with more opportunities. The presence of multiple alternative goods (both natural and manufactured) is one of the biggest hurdles to growth in the demand for energy drinks. As an alternative to energy snacks, products such as breakfast or snack bars, vegetables, raw snacks, nutritional medicines, coconut water, and chocolates typically find approval.The easy availability of substitutes and negative image of energy drinks products (due to questionable ingredients used) act as some other significant challenges for the growth of the energy drinks market.

Segmental Analysis

The global energy drinks market is segmented into type, packaging, and distribution channel

By type, it is segmented into non-alcoholic and alcoholic. During the projected period, the non-alcoholic category is projected to account for the substantial market share of the overall market for energy drinks. During the forecast period, however, the alcoholic segment is expected to show healthy rise.

It is segmented into cartons, bottles, containers, and others by packaging. It is expected that the bottling business will retain substantial market share in the overall market for energy drinks. The can segment is expected to expand during the 2018-2023 forecast period at a fast growth rate. Owing to the growing market demand for single-serve containers, it is expected that sales of cans will quickly increase.

The global energy drinks market has segmented by distribution channel, which comprises supermarkets, convenience stores, vending, drug stores, sport nutrition chains, mass merchandisers, and others. The supermarket segment is expected to account for a significant market share, both in developed and developing economies. Sports nutrition chains are anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global energy drinks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Europe is projected to have a large market share across all the regions in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the 2018-2023 forecast period. Various reasons are contributing to the rise of the energy drinks industry in Europe, including raising awareness of wellness, nutrition, preventive health care and the increasing geriatric and obese population. In recent years, developments have been observed in the health club and spa sector, affected by growing competition and customer demand. More people are motivated to attend fitness clubs because of an unhealthy and exhausting lifestyle, thus adding to the market for energy drinks.

During the projected period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at a fast rate. Improving the quality of living and raising consciousness about health are the major factors driving development in this area. While the sports nutrition market is already ripe in countries such as Japan, China and Australia, growth in the region is expected to be primarily led by emerging countries , such as India, in terms of product penetration.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players profiled in the global energy drinks market: Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Taisho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. (Japan), Rockstar, Inc. (U.S.), PepsiCo. Inc (U.S.), Monster Beverages Corporation (U.S.), Red Bull GmbH.(Australia), Amway Corporation (U.S), Arizona Beverages (U.S.), Lucozade (U.K), and Living Essentials LLC (U.S.).

