Motorcycle Apparel Market To Record A CAGR Of 7.25% By 2027

As per the reports by MRFR, the global Motorcycle Apparel Market is likely to acquire a size of USD117.90 billion in 2027. The report further suggests that the market will likely record a healthy CAGR of over 3.8% during the review timeframe.

The global motorcycle apparel market has recorded praiseworthy growth in recent years. The market’s growth is being driven by the increased demand for clothing, including helmets, shoes, jackets, and others, and the rise of the helmet. Furthermore, the launch of the latest technology applications is also likely to catalyze the growth of the motorcycle apparel market over the forecasted timeframe.

Segment Analysis

The global motorcycle apparel market has been fragmented into numerous segments based on distribution channel, end use, product type, and region.

Based on product type, the global market for motorcycle apparel is divided into base layers, shoes, jackets, pants, gloves, helmets, and others.

Based on end-user, the global market for motorcycle apparel is fragmented into off-road motorcycle apparel and on-road motorcycle apparel.

The global motorcycle apparel market is split into the non-store-based and store-based segments based on distribution channels.

Regional Analysis

The global motorcycle apparel market is examined across five major regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The MRFR report suggests that the North American region led the global motorcycle apparel market in 2018 with the largest market share. The regional market’s growth is attributed to the presence of various safety standards in different countries

The European regional market for motorcycle apparel secured the second position globally in 2018. The regional market is likely to attain a size of over USD 3,847.3 million by 2024. Germany is emerging to be the largest market globally and is likely to present a healthy CAGR of over 7.64% during the projected timeframe.

The motorcycle apparel market for the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a maximum growth rate of over 7.51% during the assessment era. The regional market’s growth is being driven by the growing per capita disposable incomes, causing a surge in motorcycles and motorcycle apparel sales.

Competitive Analysis

The global motorcycle apparel market has an incredibly competitive landscape. The players across the global market are centered on growing their global market reach and are implementing several growth policies such as mergers, product launches, and partnerships. The list of leading players in the global motorcycle apparel market includes Venom Moto, HEHUI-INVESTED GROUP, HJC Helmets, Spartana ProGear Co., Vega Helmet United States, Foshan Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Co., Ltd., Safety helmets Zhuhai MFG Co., Ltd., DragonRider, FOSHAN SCOYCO EXTREME SPORTS PRODUCT CO., LTD, Lanxi Yema Motorcycle Fittings Co., LTD., KIDO, Chih Tong Helmet Co., Ltd., Dunham Sports, and several others.

Recent Developments

February 2022- Indian Motorcycle, a leading Legendary American manufacturer that produces some of the most badass-looking bikes on the planet, has announced the launch of the Scout Rogue, the most aggressive version of their iconic Scout modelyet for 2022. The most aggressive versions of their iconic Scout model yet for 2022; its more affordable counterpart, the Scout Rogue Sixty. The company says that the bikes will channel the “rogue spirit” inherent to motorcycle riding.

January 2022- The world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, Dainese, happily announced the signing of a multi-year partnership with the esteemed Yamaha Champions Riding School (YCRS). The collaboration unites world-class safety apparel and expert rider education with a single goal of enhancing safety and enjoyment for enthusiasts and beginners alike.

April 2021 – A Dutch brand that has stood apart from decades of cartoonish cues in motorbike apparel, REV’IT, offers all the protection a rider needs while still developing technology and utility with its latest collections.

