Kombucha Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2027 | Kevita, Inc. (Canada), Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.), Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.)

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Kombucha Market worth to be more than USD 7.0 Billion by the end of 2027. Between 2020 and 2027, the market shall record a striking growth rate of 19.5% from 2020 – 2027 adds MRFR.

Kombucha Market helps bolster body functioning, digestive health, and helps augment mood along with the energy levels. kombucha’s escalating preference among consumers is in response to its unique taste and flavor as well as the fizziness. The consumption rate is also surging owing to the beverage’s ability to treat arthritis, and cancer, along with numerous degenerative disorders. Other benefits include facilitating body detox, fostering metabolism, and connective tissues, while alleviating headaches.

Most of the vendors are investing substantially in product innovation to meet with the surging consumer inclination towards functional, tasty and healthy beverages. Other tactical measure taken up by the bran ds include advertising on the social media. Social media channels bolster the brand awareness among people, and are therefore, experiencing a strong demand among most of the players. Meanwhile, aesthetic packaging of the products and infusion of different healthy ingredients as well as flavors such as lemon, ginger, berries, and coffee spark the interest of the consumers. Brands are forming alliance with various distribution centers, such as health stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, to augment their presence in the worldwide industry.

The incredible expansion rate of the global retail industry paired with the soaring popularity of e-commerce channels will prove to be great business opportunities for the manufacturers. Renowned firms are increasingly choosing online channels to sell their products, given the low expenditure in comparison to the conventional retail outlets.

The major kombucha types available in the worldwide market include green tea, black tea, and more. Out of these, green tea should gain maximum traction in the years ahead, due to the host of health advantages in conjunction with surging health awareness across the globe.

Packaging-wise, the key segments can be metal, glass, plastic, and more. Plastic packaging will be the top segment in the following years.

Kombucha is available on store based and non-store-based distribution channels.

North America is the biggest shareholder in the worldwide market for kombucha, headed by Canada as well as the United States. Both these economies have a vast number of eminent manufacturers, coupled with mass-preferred foodservice brands including Starbucks that sell kombucha under their own labels. Majority of the brands strive to cater to the constantly rising demand for excellence and are trying to further establish themselves in the kombucha industry.

The European market’s stunning growth is mostly due to contributions from France, Spain, Italy, and Germany. A massive consumer base in these countries, with significant awareness regarding different healthy products for better immunity and well-being, lead to kombucha’s booming sales. Sound economic conditions plus the mounting health consciousness raise the preference for kombucha, accompanied by the emerging preventative care trend in the region.

The fastest paced market growth will be experienced by Asia Pacific, where launch of new flavors by the brands is quite prevalent. With the alarming surge in obesity, diabetes, and various other lifestyle-based ailments, most of the consumers prefer healthy and functional drinks like kombucha. In the wake of the escalating urbanization rate, more and more convenience stores, restaurants, and retail stores have been cropping up in cities, with kombucha being one of the most bestsellers.

The prominent kombucha producers are Gt’s Kombucha (U.S.), Makana Beverages Inc. (U.S.), Kosmic Kombucha (U.S.), Kombucha Wonder Drink (U.S.), Buchi Kombucha (U.S.), Live Soda Kombucha (U.S.), Reed’s Inc (U.S.), Kevita, Inc. (Canada), Nesalla Kombucha (U.S.), and more.

January 2022: TricorBraun, the reputed rigid packaging developer (US) has acquired beverage packaging firms, Vessel Packaging (Vessel) and Zuckerman Honickman (ZH). Vessel serves numerous beverage markets, such as kombucha, wine, sparkling water, beer, coffee, cider, and ready-to-drink all over North America.

