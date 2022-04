Agricultural machinery Market Share, Latest Research Report, Expected Demand and Growth Rate Forecast by 2030

Agriculture Equipment Market Overview:

Agriculture equipment market is expected to reach around USD 115 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the assessment period.

Agriculture equipment is the machinery used by farmers at various stages of agriculture such as planting, harvesting and agro processing. Traditional tools are now replaced by the agricultural equipment, such as crop processing equipment, drip irrigation equipment and others. The major driver for the growth of agriculture equipment market is the emergence of the concept of contract farming and increase in agricultural production targets. The rapid increase in population is generating the demand for food and thereby seeking even better agricultural equipment. Though farmers benefit from the use of agricultural equipment, the huge cost involved in the acquisition of such agriculture equipment is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Players

The key players of Agriculture Equipment Market are AGCO Corp. (U.S.), JC Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.), Deere & Company (U.S.), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Iseki & Co., Ltd. (Japan), Daedong Industrial Co., Ltd. (U.S.), Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (India), , Escorts Limited (India) and others.

Market Research Analysis

The tractor is dominating the agriculture equipment market as it can perform many functions on agricultural land and are the most versatile equipment used in farming. When tractor technologies are combined with the GPS systems, they function as highly efficient and productive equipment which assist in performing major agricultural tasks. With the major concern of water conservation, drip irrigation equipment is also expected to grow significantly.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Agriculture equipment market with the highest CAGR. The low rate of mechanization in the agriculture sector in developing nations such as India and China is expected to reveal huge opportunities for adopting mechanized farming practices in the region. This would, in turn lead the agricultural equipment market in the Asia-pacific region. North America and Europe are forecast to witness slow growth, owing to the existence of highly mechanized agricultal practices in the region.

However the cost of materials for the manufacturers is high which can hamper the growth of the market.



Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Agriculture Equipment Market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report has studies of the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Agriculture Equipment Market by its product type, function and region.

By Product type

Tractors

Harvesters

Drip irrigation equipment

Cultivation & soil separation equipment

Spray

Land leveler

Others

By Function

Harvesting

Planting & fertilizing

Haying

Plowing & cultivation

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary



2. Scope Of The Report



2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope Of The Study

2.2.1. Definition

2.2.2. Research Objective

2.2.3. Assumptions

2.2.4. Limitations

2.3. Research Process

2.3.1. Primary Research

2.3.2. Secondary Research

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.5. Forecast Sales Channel

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Agriculture Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2027

Table 2 North America: Agriculture Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2027

Table 3 Europe: Agriculture Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2027

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Agriculture Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2027

Table 5 RoW: Agriculture Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2027

Table 6 Global Agriculture Equipment Market, By Product Type, By Regions, 2020–2027

Table 7 North America: Agriculture Equipment Market, By Product Type, By Country, 2020–2027

Table 8 Europe: Agriculture Equipment Market, By Product Type, By Country, 2020–2027

