AMI Smart Water Meter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AMI Smart Water Meter in global, including the following market information:

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AMI Smart Water Meter companies in 2021 (%)

The global AMI Smart Water Meter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Meter Reading Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AMI Smart Water Meter include Badger Meter, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis+Gyr AG, Maddalena Spa, Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd., SUEZ SA and Veolia Environnement SA and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AMI Smart Water Meter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Meter Reading

Service Connection and Disconnection

Fault and Leakage Identification

Others

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AMI Smart Water Meter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AMI Smart Water Meter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AMI Smart Water Meter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AMI Smart Water Meter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Badger Meter, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Itron Inc.

Kamstrup AS

Landis+Gyr AG

Maddalena Spa

Sanchuan Wisdom Technology Co. Ltd.

SUEZ SA

Veolia Environnement SA

Xylem Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AMI Smart Water Meter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AMI Smart Water Meter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AMI Smart Water Meter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global AMI Smart Water Meter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AMI Smart Water Meter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers AMI Smart Water Meter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AMI Smart Water Meter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AMI Smart Water Meter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AMI Smart Water Meter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

