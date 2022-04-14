Building Lighting Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Building Lighting
This report contains market size and forecasts of Building Lighting in global, including the following market information:
- Global Building Lighting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Building Lighting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Building Lighting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Building Lighting market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Recessed Lights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Building Lighting include Signify N.V., GE, Acuity Brands, Hubbell Lighting, OSRAM Licht AG, Hafele, Helvar, Wipro Enterprises and Zumtobel Group AG and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Building Lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Building Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Building Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Recessed Lights
- Surface-Mounted Lights
- Others
Global Building Lighting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Building Lighting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Office
- Others
Global Building Lighting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Building Lighting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Building Lighting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Building Lighting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Building Lighting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Building Lighting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Signify N.V.
- GE
- Acuity Brands
- Hubbell Lighting
- OSRAM Licht AG
- Hafele
- Helvar
- Wipro Enterprises
- Zumtobel Group AG
- Dialight PLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Building Lighting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Building Lighting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Building Lighting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Building Lighting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Building Lighting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Building Lighting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Building Lighting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Building Lighting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Building Lighting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Building Lighting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Building Lighting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Building Lighting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Building Lighting Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Lighting Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Building Lighting Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Building Lighting Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Building Lighting Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
