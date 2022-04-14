Surgical 3D Printing Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Three-dimensional (3D) printing is based on additive technology in which layers of materials are gradually placed to create 3D objects. Surgical 3D Printing refers to the 3D printing technology for surgical use.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical 3D Printing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical 3D Printing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stereolithography, SLA (Liquid Based) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical 3D Printing include Renishaw, 3D LifePrints UK Ltd, Axial3D, Shukla Medical (S.S. White Technologies), SLM Solutions Group, Organovo and Raise3D, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical 3D Printing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stereolithography, SLA (Liquid Based)

Fused Deposition Modeling, FDM (Solid Based)

Selective Laser Sintering, SLS ( Powder Based)

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Patient-Specific Implants (PSI)

Surgical 3D Models

Surgical Tools

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical 3D Printing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical 3D Printing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Renishaw

3D LifePrints UK Ltd

Axial3D

Shukla Medical (S.S. White Technologies)

SLM Solutions Group

Organovo

Raise3D

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical 3D Printing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical 3D Printing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical 3D Printing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical 3D Printing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical 3D Printing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical 3D Printing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Surgical 3D Printing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical 3D Printing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical 3D Printing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical 3D Printing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type

