Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Agricultural & forestry machinery is the automated equipment that people use for harvesting, planting, fertilizing, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agricultural & Forestry Machinery in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6991813/global-agricultural-forestry-machinery-forecast-2022-2028-625

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery market was valued at 201400 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 317090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Harvesting Machinery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agricultural & Forestry Machinery include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS, Mahindra & Mahindra, Zouping Hanlong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Qingdao Dexu Machinery Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agricultural & Forestry Machinery companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Harvesting Machinery

Cultivated Land Machinery

Field Management

Planting and Fertilizing

Processing

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture

Forestry

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agricultural & Forestry Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agricultural & Forestry Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Kubota Corporation

CLAAS

Mahindra & Mahindra

Zouping Hanlong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Dexu Machinery Co.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-agricultural-forestry-machinery-forecast-2022-2028-625-6991813

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

2022-2027 Global and Regional Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Global Agricultural and Forestry Machinery Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global and Japan Agricultural & Forestry Machinery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027