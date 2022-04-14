High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High-Content Analysis (HCA) System
HCA, AKA high-content screening systems (HCS), address a range of research applications from basic science to drug discovery screening. The device is usually paired with analysis software. HCA identifies the phnotype or target reaction of small morecules, peptides, RNAi, drug cocktail or, anitbody.
Based on high-resolution microscopic images, high content analysis (HCA) enables researchers to detect cellular phenotypic changes at a molecular level, so the technology can be utilized as a powerful tool to study effects of physiologically active substances, such as compounds, siRNA, peptides and antibodies, on cultured cells, tissue samples and whole organisms, like zebrafish.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Content Analysis (HCA) System in global, including the following market information:
- Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five High-Content Analysis (HCA) System companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-Content Analysis (HCA) System include Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare), Molecular Devices LLC, Yokogawa Electric, SPT Labtech, BD Bioscience, BioTek and Nexcelom and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High-Content Analysis (HCA) System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Instruments
- Informatics & Software
- Automation Solution
- Other
Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Drug Discovery
- Cell Behaviour or Differentiation
- Mechanistic Studies
- Safety/Toxicology
Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- PerkinElmer
- Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare)
- Molecular Devices LLC
- Yokogawa Electric
- SPT Labtech
- BD Bioscience
- BioTek
- Nexcelom
- Charles River
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Players in Global Market
