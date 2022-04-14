High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

HCA, AKA high-content screening systems (HCS), address a range of research applications from basic science to drug discovery screening. The device is usually paired with analysis software. HCA identifies the phnotype or target reaction of small morecules, peptides, RNAi, drug cocktail or, anitbody.

Based on high-resolution microscopic images, high content analysis (HCA) enables researchers to detect cellular phenotypic changes at a molecular level, so the technology can be utilized as a powerful tool to study effects of physiologically active substances, such as compounds, siRNA, peptides and antibodies, on cultured cells, tissue samples and whole organisms, like zebrafish.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-Content Analysis (HCA) System in global, including the following market information:

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five High-Content Analysis (HCA) System companies in 2021 (%)

The global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High-Content Analysis (HCA) System include Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare), Molecular Devices LLC, Yokogawa Electric, SPT Labtech, BD Bioscience, BioTek and Nexcelom and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High-Content Analysis (HCA) System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instruments

Informatics & Software

Automation Solution

Other

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drug Discovery

Cell Behaviour or Differentiation

Mechanistic Studies

Safety/Toxicology

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies High-Content Analysis (HCA) System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Cytiva (formerly GE Healthcare)

Molecular Devices LLC

Yokogawa Electric

SPT Labtech

BD Bioscience

BioTek

Nexcelom

Charles River

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High-Content Analysis (HCA) System Players in Global Market

