Precision Gears Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Precision Gears

Gears are used for transmitting power from one part of a machine to another. In a bicycle, for example, it’s gears (with the help of a chain) that take power from the pedals to the back wheel. Similarly, in a car, gears transmit power from the crankshaft (the rotating axle that takes power from the engine) to the driveshaft running under the car that ultimately powers the wheels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Gears in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Precision Gears Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Precision Gears Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Precision Gears companies in 2021 (%)

The global Precision Gears market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spur Gear Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Precision Gears include Toyota, Eaton, Ford, Volkswagen, David Brown, General Motors, Honda, Carraro SpA and Robert Bosch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Precision Gears manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Precision Gears Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Precision Gears Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spur Gear

  • Helical Gear
  • Bevel Gear
  • Worm Gear
  • Gear Rack
  • Others

Global Precision Gears Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Precision Gears Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Automotive
  • Aerospace
  • Industrial Machinary
  • Robotics
  • Medical

Global Precision Gears Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Precision Gears Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Precision Gears revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Precision Gears revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Precision Gears sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Precision Gears sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Toyota
  • Eaton
  • Ford
  • Volkswagen
  • David Brown
  • General Motors
  • Honda
  • Carraro SpA
  • Robert Bosch
  • ZF Friedrichshafen
  • Aisin Seiki
  • Magna
  • Dana Holding
  • FLSmidth MAAG Gear

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precision Gears Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Precision Gears Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Precision Gears Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Precision Gears Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Precision Gears Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Precision Gears Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Precision Gears Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Precision Gears Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Precision Gears Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Precision Gears Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Precision Gears Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Precision Gears Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Precision Gears Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Gears Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Precision Gears Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Precision Gears Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Precision Gears Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

