PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PP (Polypropylene) Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PP (Polypropylene) Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PP-R/RCT Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PP (Polypropylene) Pipe include Kalde, Pipelife, Aquatherm, Pestan, Aquatechnik, PRO AQUA, Wavin, REBOCA and Fusion Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PP (Polypropylene) Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PP-R/RCT Pipe

PP-H Pipe

PP-B Pipe

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hot and Cold Water Plumbing

Food Processing

HVAC

Chemical Industry

Other

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PP (Polypropylene) Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PP (Polypropylene) Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PP (Polypropylene) Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PP (Polypropylene) Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kalde

Pipelife

Aquatherm

Pestan

Aquatechnik

PRO AQUA

Wavin

REBOCA

Fusion Industries

Weltplast

Bänninger Reiskirchen

Danco

Vialli Group

SupraTherm

DURO Pipe

Rosturplast

AGRU

Aliaxis

ASAHI YUKIZAI

Weixing

Ginde

Kingbull Economic Development

LESSO

Zhongcai Pipes

Shanghai Rifeng Industrial

ZHSU

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PP (Polypropylene) Pipe Companies

