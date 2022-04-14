Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Francis turbine has a runner with fixed buckets (vanes), usually nine or more. Water is introduced just above the runner and all around it and then falls through, causing it to spin. Besides the runner, the other major components are the scroll case, wicket gates, and draft tube.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Francis Hydro Turbine Runner in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6991899/global-francis-hydro-turbine-runner-forecast-2022-2028-826

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Francis Hydro Turbine Runner companies in 2021 (%)

The global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Head 10-400 m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Francis Hydro Turbine Runner include Andritz, Voith, GE, Toshiba, Dongfang Electric, BHEL, Hitachi Mitsubishi, Harbin Electric and IMPSA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Francis Hydro Turbine Runner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Head 10-400 m

Head above 400 m

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Small Hydro(1-50MW)

Medium Hydro(50-100MW)

Large Hydro(>100MW)

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Francis Hydro Turbine Runner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Francis Hydro Turbine Runner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Francis Hydro Turbine Runner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Francis Hydro Turbine Runner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Andritz

Voith

GE

Toshiba

Dongfang Electric

BHEL

Hitachi Mitsubishi

Harbin Electric

IMPSA

Zhefu

Power Machines

CME

Marvel

Global Hydro Energy

Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic

Tianfa

Litostroj Power Group

Gilkes

GUGLER Water Turbines

Geppert Hydropower

FLOVEL

DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL

Franco Tosi Meccanica

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-francis-hydro-turbine-runner-forecast-2022-2028-826-6991899

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Companies

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Sales Market Report 2021

Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Francis Hydro Turbine Runner Market Insight and Forecast to 2026