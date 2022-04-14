Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Activated bleaching earth is a fine-grained, naturally occurring, high-adsorption, soil-like substance with the ability to adsorb impurities or colored substances from fats, oils, or oils. The bleaching earth is also called activated clay, adsorbed white soil, decolorized soil, adsorbent, bleached clay and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Granular Activated Bleaching Earth in global, including the following market information:

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Granular Activated Bleaching Earth companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/142648/global-granular-activated-bleaching-earth-forecast-market-2022-2028-807

The global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

The Wet Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Granular Activated Bleaching Earth include Clariant, Taiko Group, APL, W Clay Industries, Musim Mas, Oil-Dri, EP Engineered Clays, Baiyue and Tianyu Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Granular Activated Bleaching Earth manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

The Wet Technology

The Dry Technology

The Vapour-phase Technology

Others

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refining of Animal Oil? Vegetable Oils

Refining of Mineral Oils

Others

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Granular Activated Bleaching Earth revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Granular Activated Bleaching Earth revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Granular Activated Bleaching Earth sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Granular Activated Bleaching Earth sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Taiko Group

APL

W Clay Industries

Musim Mas

Oil-Dri

EP Engineered Clays

Baiyue

Tianyu Group

Hangzhou Yongsheng

Amcol (Bensan)

S&B Industrial Minerals

MCC

Tunasinti Bhaktimakmur

U.G.A. Group

Guangxi Longan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/142648/global-granular-activated-bleaching-earth-forecast-market-2022-2028-807

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Granular Activated Bleaching Earth Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/