Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nonwovens based on glass fibers are a huge market and can be found almost everywhere – in ceiling tiles, filtration, cushion vinyl flooring, insulation, wallpapers and geotextiles, batteries, and of course roofing materials, as well as many other applications.Glass fiber as a basic component is an excellent composite material and offers numerous advantages that give the resulting products unique properties. These nonwovens are known for excellent thermal insulation, high tensile strength, and extreme moisture repellency, for example.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven in global, including the following market information:
- Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M ?)
- Global top five Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven companies in 2021 (%)
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Long Glass Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven include Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hollingsworth & Vose, NSG, Hokuetsu Corporation, Jiangsu Changhai Composite, Lydall and Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M ?)
Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Long Glass Fiber
- Short Glass Fiber
Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Roof Material
- Industrial Filtration
- Plasterboard
- Electronics & Automobiles
- Floor Covering
- Others
Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M ?)
- Key companies Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Johns Manville
- Owens Corning
- Ahlstrom-Munksjö
- Hollingsworth & Vose
- NSG
- Hokuetsu Corporation
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite
- Lydall
- Chongqing Zaisheng Technology
- Saint-Gobain
- Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass
- Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wet-Laid Glass FIber Nonwoven Companies
