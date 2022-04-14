News

Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ultra-fine Glass FIber

Wet-laid Process ultra-fine glass fiber paper is widely used in the filter industry. Glass fiber filters have extremely low pressure drop, making them an excellent choice as a pre-filter for fluids that have a high viscosity and/or a high level of particulates. The high contaminant loading feature extends the life of the final downstream filter, improving your total cost of ownership. Target applications include salt, sugar, sera, tissue lysates, protein solutions, and environmental samples, like soil and ground water, where there is an elevated level of suspended or un-dissolved particles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
  • Global top five Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper companies in 2021 (%)

 

The global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper market was valued at 542.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 737.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

25 g/m2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper include Hollingsworth & Vose, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Hokuetsu Corporation, Lydall, Chongqing Zaisheng Technology, Baoji JiaXin Filter Materials and Zhaohui Filter Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 25 g/m2
  • 40 g/m2
  • 40 g/m2
  • 90 g/m2
  • Others

Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • ASHRAE
  • HEPA
  • ULPA

Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
  • Key companies Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Hollingsworth & Vose
  • Ahlstrom-Munksjö
  • Hokuetsu Corporation
  • Lydall
  • Chongqing Zaisheng Technology
  • Baoji JiaXin Filter Materials
  • Zhaohui Filter Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultra-fine Glass FIber Paper Companies

