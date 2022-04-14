Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Cobalt chloride hexahydrate (CAS 7791-13-1) is a hydrate of cobalt chloride containing cobalt (in +2 oxidation state), chloride and water moieties in the ratio 1:2:6. Cobalt chloride hexahydrate is uesd for paint desiccant, ammonia absorbent, neutral dyes and food Additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

98%Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate include Merck, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Avantor, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tokyo Chemical Industry, Spectrum Chemical, MP Biomedicals, BeanTown Chemical and Honeywell International Inc and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

98%Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate

99.90%Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate

99.99%Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paint Desiccant

Ammonia Absorbent

Neutral Dyes

Dryness Indicator

Ceramic Colorant

Food Additives

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cobalt Chloride Hexahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Avantor

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Spectrum Chemical

MP Biomedicals

BeanTown Chemical

Honeywell International Inc

Strem Chemicals, Inc

