Dental Anesthesia Market 2022 Size, Share, Expeditious Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

The global dental anesthesia market is expecting a steady CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period proclaims Market Research Future (MRFR). The exponential growth the market is experiencing now can be asserted to rising number of dental disorders owing, and people are now more frequently visiting dentists to receive oral care, thus, directly giving rise to dental anesthesia market.

Additionally, an increasing number of approvals or the clinical trials by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) is estimated to benefit market growth in the coming future. The other factors, such as raising awareness toward the oral health and continuous dental health checkups, advanced drug administration devices, and the economic growth of the mid-earning people globally, are driving growth of the global dental anesthetic market. However, stringent regulatory norms and the possibility of the side effects due to anesthetic drugs are restraining growth of the global dental anesthetic market. Nonetheless, increasing investment for exploration for newer medications, which comply with the more modern regulations implicated by WHO and FDA, are estimated to offer opportunities during the estimated timeframe.

Key Players

The key players in the global dental anesthesia market include Astra Zeneca (UK), Septodont (US), Dentsply (US), Sirona (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (US), Gilead Sciences Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Baxter International Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Hospira, Inc. (US), and others.

Segmental Analysis

The global dental anesthesia market is segmented on the basis of product type, types of anesthesia, route of administration, and end-user.

Based on product type, the market comprises Lidocaine, Mepivacaine, Prilocaine, Bupivacaine 0.5% with Epinephrine 1:200,000, Articaine, and others.

Anesthesia type consists general anesthetics, local anesthetics, and others. Local anesthesia under general anesthesia has an advantage as it reduces the post-operative pain considerably, thus, proving beneficial for the patients.

Administration route wise segmentation includes maxillary anesthesia, mandibular anesthesia, and others. Mandibular anesthesia is not a popular choice owing to its lower aspiration rate, and also it results in the patient’s discomfort in the mouth after the operation.

By end-user, the market is segmented into specialized dental hospitals, dental clinics, pharmacies and drug stores, e-commerce, and others.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the dental anesthesia market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas is estimated to dominate the global dental anesthesia market owing to high healthcare expenditure. Additionally, strong presence of the key players in the region also likely to benefit market growth. Further, these key players are increasingly engaging in the merger and acquisition or agreement for newer product launches and for strengthening their presence in the region.

Europe is estimated to hold the second position and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period owing to increase in funding for research and exploration of newer drugs. Additionally, government support for these drugs in terms of government policies and reimbursement, which encouraged the market growth from the past few years. However, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising patient awareness about the availability of solutions over dental problems and increasing cases of dental illness in the region. Additionally, increasing spending over healthcare in the region owing to improved lifestyle and awareness about the importance of oral hygiene in the region is likely to drive market growth in the coming years.

