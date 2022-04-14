Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump
Magnetic Drive refers to the coupling between the wet end of the pump and the motor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump in global, including the following market information:
- Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single-stage Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump include Flowserve, Sundyne, Iwaki, Hermetic, Dickow Pumpen, Sanwa Hydrotech, Klaus Union, Dandong Colossus and ITT Goulds Pumps, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single-stage
- Multistage
Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Chemical
- General Industry
- Oil & Gas
- Food & Pharmaceutical
- Others
Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Flowserve
- Sundyne
- Iwaki
- Hermetic
- Dickow Pumpen
- Sanwa Hydrotech
- Klaus Union
- Dandong Colossus
- ITT Goulds Pumps
- Richter Chemie-Technik
- Verder Liquids
- Magnatex Pumps
- Lanzhou Highland
- ASSOMA
- Taicang Magnetic Pump
- March Manufacturing
- GemmeCotti
- Desmi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stationary Shaft Corrosion-resistant Magnetic Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
