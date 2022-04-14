Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nickel sulfate hexahydrate (CAS 10101-97-0) is mainly used in Ni plating, as mordant in dyeing and in printing textiles, as a blackening agent for zinc and brass and in the fabrication of organic nickel salts. It is used as an effective catalyst for gas-phase dehydration of glycerol to acrolein. Nickel sulfate hexahydrate crystal is an efficient ultraviolet filter material. Columns used in biochemistry and molecular biology can be regenerated with nickel sulfate. It is used to prepare nickel carbonate, a precursor to pigments and nickel-based catalysts.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Power Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate include Merck KGaA, Spectrum Chemical, Avantor, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt.Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech, American Elements, Honeywell and BeanTown Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Power

Solution

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ni plating

Dye

Catalyst

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck KGaA

Spectrum Chemical

Avantor

Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt.Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech

American Elements

Honeywell

BeanTown Chemical

Strem Chemicals

Noah Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Sulfate Hexahydrate Companies

