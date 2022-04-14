Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chlorine alkene rubber (CAR) adopts unique emulsion polymerization technology to copolymerize high content styrene monomer and Qilu Petrochemical latex. It has good mechanical properties, aging resistance and super high wear resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) include LANXESS, Cenway, ExxonMobil, JSR Corporation, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, China Petroleum And Chemical Corporation, ZEON, LG and SIBUR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Use

Industrial Use

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing Tires

Shock Absorbers

Electrical Insulation Material

Others

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LANXESS

Cenway

ExxonMobil

JSR Corporation

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

China Petroleum And Chemical Corporation

ZEON

LG

SIBUR

Nitriflex

Industrias Negromex

Versalis

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorine Alkene Rubber (CAR) Companies

