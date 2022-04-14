Potassium Bisulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium bisulfate (CAS 7646-93-7) is the hydrogen sulfate salt of potassium. There are rare heavy potash and fibrous potash in nature. It is an acid salt with strong acidity and is generally used as an acid reagent in the wine industry and analytical chemistry. The aqueous solution is similar to the mixed solution of potassium sulfate and sulfuric acid. If mixed with ethanol, insoluble potassium sulfate will be precipitated.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Bisulfate in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Potassium Bisulfate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Bisulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Bisulfate include BASF SE, Murphy and Son, Esseco, Avantor, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ram-Nath & Co. Pvt. Ltd, Pat Impex, Jay Dinesh Chemicals and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Bisulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wine Industry

Beer Industry

Food Preservatives Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Bisulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Bisulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Bisulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Potassium Bisulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Murphy and Son

Esseco

Avantor

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Ram-Nath & Co. Pvt. Ltd

Pat Impex

Jay Dinesh Chemicals

Imperial Oilfield Chemicals

Advance Chemical

Shakti Chemicals

Triveni Chemicals

Shalibhadra Group

Shandong Minde Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Bisulfate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Bisulfate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Bisulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Bisulfate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Bisulfate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Bisulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Bisulfate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Bisulfate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Bisulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Bisulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Bisulfate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Bisulfate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Bisulfate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Bisulfate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

