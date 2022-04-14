Potassium Bisulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Potassium Bisulfate
Potassium bisulfate (CAS 7646-93-7) is the hydrogen sulfate salt of potassium. There are rare heavy potash and fibrous potash in nature. It is an acid salt with strong acidity and is generally used as an acid reagent in the wine industry and analytical chemistry. The aqueous solution is similar to the mixed solution of potassium sulfate and sulfuric acid. If mixed with ethanol, insoluble potassium sulfate will be precipitated.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Bisulfate in global, including the following market information:
- Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Potassium Bisulfate companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Potassium Bisulfate include BASF SE, Murphy and Son, Esseco, Avantor, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Ram-Nath & Co. Pvt. Ltd, Pat Impex, Jay Dinesh Chemicals and Imperial Oilfield Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Potassium Bisulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Potassium Bisulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global Potassium Bisulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wine Industry
- Beer Industry
- Food Preservatives Industry
- Textile Industry
- Others
Global Potassium Bisulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Potassium Bisulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Potassium Bisulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Potassium Bisulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Potassium Bisulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF SE
- Murphy and Son
- Esseco
- Avantor
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Ram-Nath & Co. Pvt. Ltd
- Pat Impex
- Jay Dinesh Chemicals
- Imperial Oilfield Chemicals
- Advance Chemical
- Shakti Chemicals
- Triveni Chemicals
- Shalibhadra Group
- Shandong Minde Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Potassium Bisulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Potassium Bisulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Potassium Bisulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Potassium Bisulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Potassium Bisulfate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Potassium Bisulfate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Potassium Bisulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Potassium Bisulfate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Potassium Bisulfate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Potassium Bisulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Bisulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Bisulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Bisulfate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Bisulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Bisulfate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
