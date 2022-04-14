Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate (CAS 6487-48-5) is highly insoluble in water and converts to the oxide when heated (calcined). Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate is generally immediately available in most volumes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate include Thermo Fisher Scientific, American Elements, Honeywell, Avantor, Hefei TNJ chemical industry, BeanTown Chemical, Honeywell International Inc, Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech and Wuhan Desheng Biochemical Technology. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drugs

Straw Hat Bleaching

Fabric Detergent

Veins Anticoagulant

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

American Elements

Honeywell

Avantor

Hefei TNJ chemical industry

BeanTown Chemical

Honeywell International Inc

Guangdong Guanghua Sci-Tech

Wuhan Desheng Biochemical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Potassium Oxalate Monohydrate Companies

