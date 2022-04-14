Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Potassium carbonate sesquihydrate (CAS 6381-79-9) can be used as a sorbent for the removal of CO2 from flue gas in precombustion process. It may be employed as a base in the cross-coupling of benzene boronic acid with benzoyl chloride in the presence of deposited Pd catalysts to give benzophenone.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

99% Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Spectrum Chemical, ACMEC biochemical, Oakwood Products, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, American Elements and Flinn Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

99% Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate

99.9% Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate

99.99% Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate

99.999% Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sorbent

Others

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Spectrum Chemical

ACMEC biochemical

Oakwood Products

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

American Elements

Flinn Scientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Potassium Carbonate Sesquihydrate Players in Global Market

