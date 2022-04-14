Polyimide Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyimides exhibit an attractive combination of thermal stability (>500°C), chemical resistance, and mechanical toughness in addition to having excellent dielectric properties. Polyimide coatings are liquid or solid forms that exhibit excellent thermal stability and abrasion resistance. They are applied on surfaces of the various automotive and electronic components. It is available in thermosets and thermoplastic polyimide coatings. Thermosets polyimide coatings accounted for the increasing application in electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, and medical among others.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyimide Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyimide Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyimide Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Polyimide Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/142514/global-polyimide-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-259

The global Polyimide Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyimide Coatings include Ube Industries Ltd, I.S.T Corporation, Toray Industries, SOLVER POLYIMIDE, Mitsui Chemicals, SKCKOLONPI, ELANTAS Beck India, Kaneka Corporation and Saint-Gobain, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyimide Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyimide Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimide Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Global Polyimide Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimide Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Parts

Tubing

Electrical Insulation

Fiber Optic Cables

Mechanical Parts

Others

Global Polyimide Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Polyimide Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyimide Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyimide Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyimide Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Polyimide Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ube Industries Ltd

I.S.T Corporation

Toray Industries

SOLVER POLYIMIDE

Mitsui Chemicals

SKCKOLONPI

ELANTAS Beck India

Kaneka Corporation

Saint-Gobain

DuPont

TAIMIDE

FLEXcon Company

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/142514/global-polyimide-coatings-forecast-market-2022-2028-259

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyimide Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyimide Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyimide Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyimide Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyimide Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyimide Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyimide Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyimide Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyimide Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyimide Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyimide Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyimide Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyimide Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyimide Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyimide Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/