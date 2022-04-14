Biuret Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Biuret (CAS 108-19-0) is a chemical compound with the chemical formula [H2NC(O)]2NH. It is a white solid that is soluble in hot water. It is used as pharmaceutical intermediate, foaming agent and feed additives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biuret in global, including the following market information:

Global Biuret Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biuret Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Biuret companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biuret market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Use Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biuret include Tianjin Topfert Agrochemical Co.,Limited, Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co.,Ltd, Beijing Yunbang Biosciences Co.,Ltd, Qingdao Chinaoil Co., Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Co., Diasys Diagnostics Systems Gmbh and Qingdao Xinglu Agricultural Industry Co.,Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biuret manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biuret Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biuret Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Use

Laboratory Use

Global Biuret Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biuret Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Foaming Agent

Feed Additives

Others

Global Biuret Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Biuret Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biuret revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biuret revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biuret sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Biuret sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tianjin Topfert Agrochemical Co.,Limited

Xiamen Hisunny Chemical Co.,Ltd

Beijing Yunbang Biosciences Co.,Ltd

Qingdao Chinaoil Co.

Jinan Boss Chemical Industry Co.

Diasys Diagnostics Systems Gmbh

Qingdao Xinglu Agricultural Industry Co.,Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biuret Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biuret Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biuret Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biuret Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biuret Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biuret Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biuret Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biuret Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biuret Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biuret Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biuret Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biuret Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biuret Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biuret Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biuret Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biuret Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biuret Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 General Use

4.1.3 Laboratory Use

4.2 By Type – Global Biuret Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Biuret Revenue, 2017-2022

