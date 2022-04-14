Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market 2022 Share, Size, Growth, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Dysmenorrhea refers to the painful menstruation women experience during their monthly discharging periods. While it is normal for women to have mild abdominal cramps on the initial days of their menstruation, about 30% of women experience severe pain along with headaches and nausea that could be termed as Dysmenorrhea. Over the past decade, the prevalence of Dysmenorrhea is observed to be growing. Reasons could be environmental changes, change in diet, and lack of nutritious diet, etc.

However, the cause acting as the driving force to prevail these conditions is changing and unhealthy lifestyle. Today’s working women have to cope-up with physical as well as mental stress encountered at both the fronts – personal (family) and workplace. Growing awareness among women towards the fact that Dysmenorrhea can now be treated and the availability and accessibility of treatments are encouraging the increasing number of women to avail the advantages of these treatments. Resultantly, Dysmenorrhea market is growing pervasively, becoming a lucrative space.

Acknowledging the exponential growth the market perceives currently; Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published market forecast asserts that the global Dysmenorrhea Treatment market will reach USD 8.40 Bn. by 2023, registering a striking CAGR of 12.28% throughout the forecast period.

The technological advancements transpired in the field of medical science are offering extraordinary relief and benefitting results, proving to be a boon to the patients, improving their quality of life. Thus, provide impetus to the market growth of Dysmenorrhea Treatments. Other factors fostering the market growth include increasing cases of rheumatic diseases and growing awareness among the patients towards the availability of effective treatments for FM. Rising geriatric population, coupled with the unmet medical needs are fostering the market growth of Dysmenorrhea treatments.

Key Players

Market players driving the Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market include Merck, Inc. (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bayer Schering Pharma AG (Germany), Pfizer, Inc.(US), Abbott Healthcare(US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (US), Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (India), and Sanofi (US). Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds the strategies helping them to stay at the forefront of competition.

Segmental Analysis

By Type : Primary and Secondary (Adenomyosis, Endometriosis, Uterine myomas, Cervical stenosis, Endometrial polyps, and Obstructive malformations of genital tract.).

By Treatment : Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (Nsaids), Hormonal, and Combined Oral Contraceptive among others.

By End-User : Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Pharmaceutical Companies among Others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

Globally North America leads the Dysmenorrhea Treatment market with the significant market share. The Market is expected to grow phenomenally from 2017 to 2023. Attributing to the favorable reimbursement scenario and higher expenditure on healthcare the market is expected to perceive a healthy growth.

The factor contributing to the market growth include increasing prevalence of issues and disorders associated with women’s reproductive system fuelled by the changing lifestyle and growing awareness towards the availability of the treatments. The US, backed by the technological advances and availability of funding for the development of new therapeutics and treatment accounts for the major contributor to the market growth.

Europe emerging as a lucrative market for Dysmenorrhea Treatment will expand registering a phenomenal CAGR. The resurging economy in the region is expected to foster the regional market growth, increasing per capita healthcare expenditures. The financial support provided by private and governments bodies for R&D activities and new improved reimbursement policies in healthcare will fuel the Dysmenorrhea Treatment market in Europe.

