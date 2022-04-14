Hygiene Converting Machine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hygiene Converting Machine include baby diaper machine, adult diaper machine and sanitary napkin machine.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hygiene Converting Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Hygiene Converting Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hygiene Converting Machine market was valued at 1277.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1598 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full-servo Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hygiene Converting Machine include Zuiko, Fameccanica, GDM, Curt G Joa, Peixin, JWC Machinery, Anqing Hengchang (HCH), Guangzhou Xingshi and Cellulose Converting Solutions (CCS), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hygiene Converting Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full-servo

Semi-servo

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Baby Diaper

Adult Diaper

Sanitary Napkin

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Hygiene Converting Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hygiene Converting Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hygiene Converting Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hygiene Converting Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Hygiene Converting Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zuiko

Fameccanica

GDM

Curt G Joa

Peixin

JWC Machinery

Anqing Hengchang (HCH)

Guangzhou Xingshi

Cellulose Converting Solutions (CCS)

W+D Bicma

Quanzhou Pine Heart

M.D. Viola

Quanzhou Hanwei Machinery

