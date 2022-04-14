Global Vinyl Toluene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Vinyl Toluene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vinyl Toluene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 2-Vinyltoluene
- 3-Vinyltoluene
- Others
Segment by Application
- Resin Coatings
- Composites
- Vinyl Resin
- Others
By Company
- Dow
- Wacker
- BASF
- Deltech
- GFS Chemicals
- Jiangsu Zhengdan Chemical
- Jinan Haohua Industry
- Aldon
- Hudson Chemicals
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vinyl Toluene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vinyl Toluene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2-Vinyltoluene
1.2.3 3-Vinyltoluene
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vinyl Toluene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Resin Coatings
1.3.3 Composites
1.3.4 Vinyl Resin
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vinyl Toluene Production
2.1 Global Vinyl Toluene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vinyl Toluene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Toluene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Toluene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Toluene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Vinyl Toluene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vinyl Toluene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vinyl Toluene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vinyl Toluene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vinyl Toluene Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vinyl Toluene Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Vinyl Toluene by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Vinyl Toluene Revenue by Region
