Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment includes items such as free weights, weight machines, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Weight Training Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment include ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Peloton, Technogym, Precor, Nautilus, Johnson Health Tech, Dyaco and Impulse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Weight Training

Lifting Training

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home

Commercial

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ICON Health & Fitness

Life Fitness

Peloton

Technogym

Precor

Nautilus

Johnson Health Tech

Dyaco

Impulse

Shuhua Sports

True Fitness

Shanxi Orient

WNQ Fitness

Yijian

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Strength Equipment Fitness Equipment Players in Global Market

