Etching Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Etching solution is a raw material for copper engraving.

A liquid used for carving by eroding the properties of the material. Theoretically speaking, any reagent that can oxidize copper to generate soluble copper salts can be used to etch copper-clad boards, but the damage to the resist layer, the etching speed, the etching coefficient, the capacity of the dissolved copper, the regeneration of the solution and the copper Recycling, environmental protection and economic effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Etching Solution in global, including the following market information:

Global Etching Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Etching Solution Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiliton)

Global top five Etching Solution companies in 2021 (%)

The global Etching Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acid Copper Chloride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Etching Solution include Kanto-PPC, E-merck, Nagase, Capchem, GREENDA, Sun Surface, KANTO, DONGJIN and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Etching Solution manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Etching Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiliton)

Global Etching Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acid Copper Chloride

Basic Copper Chloride

Ferric Chloride

Ammonium Persulfate

Sulfuric Acid

Hydrogen Peroxide

Global Etching Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiliton)

Global Etching Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation

Mechanical

Chemical Industry

Semiconductor

Global Etching Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiliton)

Global Etching Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Etching Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Etching Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Etching Solution sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiliton)

Key companies Etching Solution sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kanto-PPC

E-merck

Nagase

Capchem

GREENDA

Sun Surface

KANTO

DONGJIN

BASF

TOK

Suzhou Ruihong Electronic Chemical Co., LTD.

AUFIRST Chemicals

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Etching Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Etching Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Etching Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Etching Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Etching Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Etching Solution Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Etching Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Etching Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Etching Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Etching Solution Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Etching Solution Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Etching Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Etching Solution Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Etching Solution Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Etching Solution Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Etching Solution Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Etching Solution Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

