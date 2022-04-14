Global Industrial Mining Explosives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Mining Explosives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Mining Explosives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

ANFO

Emulsion Explosive

Segment by Application

Coal Mining

Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

Metal Mining

By Company

Orica

IPL (Dyno Nobel)

MAXAM

AEL

ENAEX

Sasol

Yunnan Civil Explosive

Solar Explosives

Gezhouba Explosive

EPC-UK

Anhui Jiangnan

Guizhou Jiulian

Nanling Civil Explosive

BME Mining

NOF

IDEAL

Sichuan Yahua

AUSTIN

Kailong Chemical

Leiming Kehua

TOD Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Mining Explosives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)

1.2.3 ANFO

1.2.4 Emulsion Explosive

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Coal Mining

1.3.3 Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining

1.3.4 Metal Mining

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production

2.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

