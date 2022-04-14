News

Global Industrial Mining Explosives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Mining Explosives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Mining Explosives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
  • ANFO
  • Emulsion Explosive

Segment by Application

  • Coal Mining
  • Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining
  • Metal Mining

By Company

  • Orica
  • IPL (Dyno Nobel)
  • MAXAM
  • AEL
  • ENAEX
  • Sasol
  • Yunnan Civil Explosive
  • Solar Explosives
  • Gezhouba Explosive
  • EPC-UK
  • Anhui Jiangnan
  • Guizhou Jiulian
  • Nanling Civil Explosive
  • BME Mining
  • NOF
  • IDEAL
  • Sichuan Yahua
  • AUSTIN
  • Kailong Chemical
  • Leiming Kehua
  • TOD Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Industrial Mining Explosives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ammonium Nitrate Explosives (Powder)
1.2.3 ANFO
1.2.4 Emulsion Explosive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Coal Mining
1.3.3 Quarrying and Nonmetal Mining
1.3.4 Metal Mining
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production
2.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Industrial Mining Explosives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

