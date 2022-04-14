PVA Optical Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyvinyl alcohol, also known as PVOH, PVA, or PVAL, is a synthetic polymer that is soluble in water. It is effective in film forming, emulsifying, and has an adhesive quality. It has no odor and is not toxic, and is resistant to grease, oils, and solvents. Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) film is widely used for packaging and production of polarizer film.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVA Optical Film in global, including the following market information:

Global PVA Optical Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PVA Optical Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PVA Optical Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global PVA Optical Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thickness 20-50 ?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PVA Optical Film include Kuraray, Mitsubishi Chemical, Chang Chun Group and Anhui Wanwei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PVA Optical Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PVA Optical Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVA Optical Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thickness 20-50 ?m

Thickness 50-75 ?m

Above 75 ?m

Global PVA Optical Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVA Optical Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Single Layer Polarizing Films

Multi Layer Polarizing Films

Global PVA Optical Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PVA Optical Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PVA Optical Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PVA Optical Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PVA Optical Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PVA Optical Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Mitsubishi Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Anhui Wanwei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PVA Optical Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PVA Optical Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PVA Optical Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PVA Optical Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PVA Optical Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PVA Optical Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PVA Optical Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PVA Optical Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PVA Optical Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PVA Optical Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PVA Optical Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVA Optical Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PVA Optical Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVA Optical Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVA Optical Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVA Optical Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PVA Optical Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

