Global FKM Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FKM Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FKM Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Low Fluorine Conten
  • High Fluorine Conten

Segment by Application

  • Aerospace
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Electronics
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • Dupont
  • Daikin
  • 3M (Dyneon)
  • Solvay
  • AGC
  • PAR Group
  • Lanxess
  • Shin-Etsu
  • Dow Corning
  • Momentive
  • Wacker
  • Daikin Chemical
  • Dongyue
  • HaloPolymer (Elaftor)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 FKM Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global FKM Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Low Fluorine Conten
1.2.3 High Fluorine Conten
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FKM Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FKM Rubber Production
2.1 Global FKM Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FKM Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FKM Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FKM Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FKM Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FKM Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FKM Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FKM Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global FKM Rubber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global FKM Rubber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global FKM Rubber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales FKM Rubber by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global FKM Rubber Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global FKM Rubber Revenue by Region

