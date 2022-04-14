Global Nitrile Rubber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nitrile Rubber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nitrile Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- HNBR
- XNBR
Segment by Application
- Automotive
- Mechanical Engineering
- Oil & Gas
- Metallurgy & Mining
- Construction
- Others
By Company
- LANXESS
- Zeon
- CNPC
- Nantex
- KKPC
- LG
- Ningbo Shunze
- Sibur
- JSR
- Industrias Negromex
- Versalis
- Petrobras Argentina
- Huangshan Hualan Technology
- Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical
- Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nitrile Rubber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 HNBR
1.2.3 XNBR
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Mechanical Engineering
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Metallurgy & Mining
1.3.6 Construction
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nitrile Rubber Production
2.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nitrile Rubber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nitrile Rubber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Nitrile Rubber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Nitrile Rubber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Nitrile Rubber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Nitrile Rubber Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Nitrile Rubber Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Nitrile Rubber by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Fast Curing Nitrile Butadiene Rubber(NBR) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Sheets Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Latex Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Nitrile Rubber(NBR) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition