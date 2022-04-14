Large Hydro Turbine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Large Hydro Turbine
Hydro Turbine include francis, kaplan, pelton, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Large Hydro Turbine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Large Hydro Turbine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Large Hydro Turbine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Francis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Large Hydro Turbine include Andritz, Voith, GE, Toshiba, Dongfang Electric, BHEL, Hitachi Mitsubishi, Harbin Electric and IMPSA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Large Hydro Turbine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Large Hydro Turbine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Francis
- Kaplan
- Pelton
- Others
Global Large Hydro Turbine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- 70-100 MW
- Above 100 MW
Global Large Hydro Turbine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Large Hydro Turbine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Large Hydro Turbine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Large Hydro Turbine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Large Hydro Turbine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Andritz
- Voith
- GE
- Toshiba
- Dongfang Electric
- BHEL
- Hitachi Mitsubishi
- Harbin Electric
- IMPSA
- Zhefu
- Power Machines
- CME
- Marvel
- Global Hydro Energy
- Zhejiang Jinlun Electromechanic
- Tianfa
- Litostroj Power Group
- Gilkes
- GUGLER Water Turbines
- Geppert Hydropower
- FLOVEL
- DE PRETTO INDUSTRIE SRL
- Franco Tosi Meccanica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Large Hydro Turbine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Large Hydro Turbine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Large Hydro Turbine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Large Hydro Turbine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Large Hydro Turbine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Large Hydro Turbine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Large Hydro Turbine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Large Hydro Turbine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Large Hydro Turbine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Large Hydro Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Large Hydro Turbine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Large Hydro Turbine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Hydro Turbine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Large Hydro Turbine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Large Hydro Turbine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type
