Global Biofertilizers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Biofertilizers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biofertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Azotobacter
  • Azospirillium
  • Rhizobium
  • Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria
  • Cyanobacteria
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Seed Treatment
  • Soil Treatment
  • Others

By Company

  • Novozymes
  • National Fertilizers
  • Madras Fertilizers
  • Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
  • Rizobacter Argentina
  • T.Stanes & Company
  • Camson Bio Technologies
  • Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
  • Lallemand
  • Nutramax Laboratories

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biofertilizers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biofertilizers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Azotobacter
1.2.3 Azospirillium
1.2.4 Rhizobium
1.2.5 Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria
1.2.6 Cyanobacteria
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biofertilizers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Seed Treatment
1.3.3 Soil Treatment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biofertilizers Production
2.1 Global Biofertilizers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biofertilizers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biofertilizers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biofertilizers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biofertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biofertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biofertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biofertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biofertilizers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biofertilizers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biofertilizers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biofertilizers by Region

