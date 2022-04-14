Global Biofertilizers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Biofertilizers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biofertilizers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Azotobacter
- Azospirillium
- Rhizobium
- Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria
- Cyanobacteria
- Others
Segment by Application
- Seed Treatment
- Soil Treatment
- Others
By Company
- Novozymes
- National Fertilizers
- Madras Fertilizers
- Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
- Rizobacter Argentina
- T.Stanes & Company
- Camson Bio Technologies
- Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
- Lallemand
- Nutramax Laboratories
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Biofertilizers Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Biofertilizers Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Azotobacter
1.2.3 Azospirillium
1.2.4 Rhizobium
1.2.5 Phosphate-Solubilizing Bacteria
1.2.6 Cyanobacteria
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biofertilizers Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Seed Treatment
1.3.3 Soil Treatment
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Biofertilizers Production
2.1 Global Biofertilizers Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Biofertilizers Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Biofertilizers Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Biofertilizers Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Biofertilizers Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Biofertilizers Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Biofertilizers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Biofertilizers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Biofertilizers Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Biofertilizers Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Biofertilizers Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Biofertilizers by Region
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Biofertilizers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Biofertilizers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Biofertilizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027