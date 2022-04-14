Van Refrigeration Unit Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Van Refrigeration Unit. The van refrigeration unit is a split type unit, and is a 2 pieced unit. It can meet frozen and chilled application requirements for miniature and medium sized cargo vans. The unit’s compressor is driven using the vehicle engine. The electric standby unit is optional, and its compressor is driven by an electrical motor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Van Refrigeration Unit in global, including the following market information:
- Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Van Refrigeration Unit companies in 2021 (%)
The global Van Refrigeration Unit market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vehicle Powered Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Van Refrigeration Unit include Thermo King, Carrier, DENSO, Zanotti, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Hwasung Thermo, Hubbard Products, Kingtec and Dongin Thermo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Van Refrigeration Unit manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vehicle Powered
- Self-powered
Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food/Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals/Chemicals
- Plants/Flowers
- Others
Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Van Refrigeration Unit revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Van Refrigeration Unit revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Van Refrigeration Unit sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Van Refrigeration Unit sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo King
- Carrier
- DENSO
- Zanotti
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Hwasung Thermo
- Hubbard Products
- Kingtec
- Dongin Thermo
- Schmitz Cargobull
- Zhengzhou Kaixue
- SONGZ
- Xinxiang Huatai
- Xiangyang Hanxue
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Van Refrigeration Unit Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Van Refrigeration Unit Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Van Refrigeration Unit Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Van Refrigeration Unit Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Van Refrigeration Unit Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Van Refrigeration Unit Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Van Refrigeration Unit Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Van Refrigeration Unit Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Van Refrigeration Unit Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
