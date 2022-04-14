Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Isopropyl Alcohol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isopropyl Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Segment by Application

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Chemical Intermediate

Acetone

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Company

Carboclor

Dow Chemicals

ISU Chemicals

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isopropyl Alcohol Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Medical Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetics and Personal Care

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediate

1.3.4 Acetone

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Production

2.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Isopropyl Alcohol Sales by Region (2017-2022)

