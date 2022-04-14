2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
2-hydroxypropionic Acid
Lactic acid has a systematic name that is 2-hydroxypropionic acid, which is widely existed in nature. Lactic acid is formed when glucose is broken down for energy in the absence of sufficient oxygen.
This report contains market size and forecasts of 2-hydroxypropionic Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five 2-hydroxypropionic Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 2-hydroxypropionic Acid include Corbion, Naturework, Galactic, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, COFCO Biochemical, Musashino Chemical, Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech, Shanxi Biochemical and Jungbunzlauer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 2-hydroxypropionic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Industrial Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- PLA
- Pharmaceutical
- Home & Personal Care
- Industrial Applications
- Food & Beverage
- Others
Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies 2-hydroxypropionic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies 2-hydroxypropionic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies 2-hydroxypropionic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies 2-hydroxypropionic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corbion
- Naturework
- Galactic
- Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology
- COFCO Biochemical
- Musashino Chemical
- Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech
- Shanxi Biochemical
- Jungbunzlauer
- Zhengzhou Tianrun
- Shangdong Fullsail
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 2-hydroxypropionic Acid Companies
