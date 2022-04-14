Rugged Power Supply Market is Booming Market to Rapidly Growing a Highest CAGR of 6.1% by 2023 with Top Key Players

Rugged Power Supply Market

Market Overview

The power supply manufacturers are experiencing a major change due to the rapid rise in the adoption of advanced power supplies such as renewable energy and microgrids. The rugged power supply is highly adopted in the military sector due to its benefits, like performing seamlessly in intense climatic conditions and harsh terrains. It ensures long cycles with minimal maintenance. The telecommunications industry also demand rugged power supplies be installed in telecommunication towers. These towers can set challenges with demanding environments from dusty and dirty locations. The growing need for protecting sensitive data from grid power instability and downtime issues and the rise in concern for the smooth running of the telecommunication network are chiefly driving the Rugged Power Supply Market. Over the years, the significant adoption of commercial off the shelf (COTS) technology favours the adoption of rugged power supply.

According to the global report, the Rugged Power Supply Market has reached USD 13.16 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach USD 17.66 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.1 % during the forecast period.

Rugged power supply units are utilized in multiple industries, but they are predominately used in industry verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, defence, aerospace, and automotive. The defence sector has an army, navy, and air force that highly demands rugged power supply units that enable operating in harsh environmental conditions in air, land, and sea. The Telecom industry vertical is also expecting the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rise in the development of the market for offering enhanced and reliable telecom services in all types of areas, like rural and urban.

Market Segmentation

The Rugged Power Supply Market is fragmented into component, system type, and industry vertical. The component section of the market is bifurcated into hardware and software. The hardware further includes DC/AC converter, AC/DC converter, DC/DC converter, and EMI Filters.

The system type of the market is divided into discrete power supply systems and integrated power modules. Integrated power modules are further classified into synchronous and non-synchronous power modules. The industry verticals are categorized into defence, healthcare, manufacturing, aerospace, telecommunications, transportation, etc.

Regional Analysis

The Rugged Power Supply Market is noticed to grow at a moderate rate during the evaluation period by 2023. The market is studied, showing its tremendous growth in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is leading the market and will continue its consistency during the forecast period. It is the most advanced region due to the rapid development and rise in the adoption of innovative technologies in electrical and electronics. Due to the presence of defence and manufacturing industry verticals, the market noticed huge revenue. The US is the dominating country of the North American region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is growing at a higher rate due to the higher need for rugged power supply in the defence and telecommunication sectors, boosting the market’s growth in the APAC region. The developing nations such as China, Japan, and India are the chief countries in the APAC region in terms of share.

Industry News

XP Power has announced the SHP350 series of single output rugged 350 W AC-DC power which aims to supply at industrial applications.

