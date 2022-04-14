Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Lactate
The global Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Butyl Lactate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lactate include Corbion, Galactic, Godavari Biorefineries, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Vertec BioSolvents, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Huade Biological Engineering, Henan Kangyuan and Haijianuo Bioengineer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Butyl Lactate
- Ethyl Lactate
- Others
Global Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverage
- Industrial Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Microelectronics
- Other
Global Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Corbion
- Galactic
- Godavari Biorefineries
- Musashino Chemical Laboratory
- Vertec BioSolvents
- Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering
- Huade Biological Engineering
- Henan Kangyuan
- Haijianuo Bioengineer
- Jindan Lactic Acid
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lactate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lactate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lactate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lactate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lactate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lactate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lactate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lactate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lactate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lactate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lactate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lactate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lactate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lactate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lactate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Butyl Lactate
4.1.3 Ethyl Lactate
4.1.4 Others
