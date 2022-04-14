Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Butyl Lactate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lactate include Corbion, Galactic, Godavari Biorefineries, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Vertec BioSolvents, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Huade Biological Engineering, Henan Kangyuan and Haijianuo Bioengineer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Butyl Lactate

Ethyl Lactate

Others

Global Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Industrial Application

Pharmaceutical

Microelectronics

Other

Global Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corbion

Galactic

Godavari Biorefineries

Musashino Chemical Laboratory

Vertec BioSolvents

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Huade Biological Engineering

Henan Kangyuan

Haijianuo Bioengineer

Jindan Lactic Acid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lactate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lactate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lactate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lactate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lactate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lactate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lactate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lactate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lactate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lactate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lactate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lactate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lactate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lactate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lactate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Lactate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Butyl Lactate

4.1.3 Ethyl Lactate

4.1.4 Others

