Butyl Lactate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Butyl lactate appears as a clear colorless liquid with a mild odor. In an industrial context, n-butyl lactate is used as a solvent and as a chemical feedstock. It is used as a dairy-related flavoring agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butyl Lactate in global, including the following market information:

Global Butyl Lactate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Butyl Lactate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Butyl Lactate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Butyl Lactate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Butyl Lactate include Corbion, Galactic, Godavari Biorefineries, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Vertec BioSolvents, Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering, Huade Biological Engineering, Henan Kangyuan and Haijianuo Bioengineer and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Butyl Lactate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Butyl Lactate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Butyl Lactate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverage

Spices

Synthetic Resin

Industrial Solvent

Other

Global Butyl Lactate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Butyl Lactate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Butyl Lactate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Butyl Lactate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Butyl Lactate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Butyl Lactate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Corbion

Galactic

Godavari Biorefineries

Musashino Chemical Laboratory

Vertec BioSolvents

Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering

Huade Biological Engineering

Henan Kangyuan

Haijianuo Bioengineer

Jindan Lactic Acid

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butyl Lactate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Butyl Lactate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Butyl Lactate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Butyl Lactate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Butyl Lactate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Butyl Lactate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butyl Lactate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Butyl Lactate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Butyl Lactate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Butyl Lactate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Butyl Lactate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butyl Lactate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Butyl Lactate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Lactate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Butyl Lactate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butyl Lactate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Butyl Lactate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Food Grade

