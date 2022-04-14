Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
- Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
- Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
- High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)
- Others
Segment by Application
- Military
- Public Utilities
- Others
By Company
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- General Electric
- Larsen & Toubro
- Orano
- Babcock & Wilcox
- Alstom
- Toshiba
- Doosan
- BWX Technologies
- Dongfang Electric
- ROSATOM
- Shanghai Electric Group
- Korea Electric Power
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)
1.2.3 Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)
1.2.4 Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)
1.2.5 High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military
1.3.3 Public Utilities
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Production
2.1 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
