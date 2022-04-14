Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Industrial Protective Fabrics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Protective Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fire & Heat-resistant Fabric

Chemical Resistant Fabric

UV Resistant Fabric

Segment by Application

Construction

Oil & Gas

Firefighting

Others

By Company

3M

Koninklijke Ten Cate

Teijin

Du Pont

Milliken & Company

Kolon Industries

Klopman

Lakeland Industries

W. L. Gore & Associates

Glen Raven

Cetriko

Lorica International

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Protective Fabrics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fire & Heat-resistant Fabric

1.2.3 Chemical Resistant Fabric

1.2.4 UV Resistant Fabric

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Firefighting

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Production

2.1 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Industrial Protective Fabrics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

