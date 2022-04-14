Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Oil-based inks consist of a pigment or pigments of the required color mixed with oil. For example, black inks are made from carbon blacks and thick linseed oil.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil-Based Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Oil-Based Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil-Based Printing Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil-Based Printing Inks include Nazdar Ink Technologies, Van Son Holland Ink Corp, Superior Printing Inks, Flint Group, Hubergroup, Sun Chemical, Wikoff Color Corp and Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil-Based Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks

Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marking and Coding

Package Printing

Signage

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil-Based Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil-Based Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil-Based Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Oil-Based Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nazdar Ink Technologies

Van Son Holland Ink Corp

Superior Printing Inks

Flint Group

Hubergroup

Sun Chemical

Wikoff Color Corp

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil-Based Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil-Based Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil-Based Printing Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-Based Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil-Based Printing Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-Based Printing Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

